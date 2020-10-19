INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Debate Commission will be moving its first gubernatorial debate to a virtual-style event — a first in its history. This means that while candidates will still participate in person at the WFYI studios in Indianapolis, they will be in separate spaces from each other and the moderator during the one-hour livestreamed event.
The commission, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has advised campaigns that it cannot mandate COVID-19 testing of the candidates. That decision remains solely with individual candidates and their campaigns. As planned, all other CDC guidelines will be followed – which was part of the original signed agreement with candidates. There will be no live audience for the two scheduled debates, WFYI production staff will be limited to necessary personnel, and everyone on site is expected to wear a mask except candidates and the moderator during the broadcast.
The commission discussed the new format with the campaigns Friday and its executive committee approved the change.
The first of two debates will be 7-8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20. It is likely the second debate, scheduled Oct. 27, will follow a similar virtual-style format.
The debate will be live on the commission’s website here https://indianadebatecommission.com/live-debate-feed/.
Hoosier voters can check their local media listings for broadcasts or livestreams of the debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.