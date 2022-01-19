CLARKSVILLE — Two Green Tree Mall tenants are closed, but new development is on the horizon in Clarksville.
Green Tree Mall General Manager Chris Cullen confirmed in a statement that clothing retailer H&M is closed.
“While we are sorry to see this well-loved tenant go, the loss of any retailer provides us with the opportunity to assess the changing wants and needs of our shoppers,” Cullen said.
Officials confirm jewelry store Zales also closed and that decision was made at the end of the store’s lease. The store’s parent company, Sterling, also operates the Kay Jewelers store at the mall.
Cullen said home goods store At Home is now open in a mall outparcel center across the street and that a nationally known fitness center will open next to that store this year. Other leases are now being negotiated by the mall.
“We are aware there are three or four retailers in the Clarksville area that are leaving their existing locations and going to other locations within Clarksville,” said Town Manager Kevin Baity. “Mainly because they need more space because they’ve grown or they’re wanting better visibility.”
Retail is changing as many people choose to shop online instead of in brick-and-mortar locations.
Still, new businesses have opened in the past few months at Green Tree Mall, including Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy Fun Zone, Chicago City Pizza, Cozy Cloud and Beyond Vision barbershop. A Little Free Library is also open at the mall and a grand opening for the location, near Dillard’s, is expected next month.
Baity said the city has completed a Three-C Master Plan for the entire area of Lewis and Clark Parkway, including parts of Green Tree Boulevard and Green Tree Mall. He said one of the designs looks at what would happen if the mall landscape changes, and plans could include a mixed use development or smaller retail shops in the area.
“We caught a lot of flak when Burlington and TJ Maxx moved across I-65 into Jeffersonville,” Baity said. “A lot of those leases were due to expire and the developer over there had an opportunity to lure them into a new development area.”
Baity said there’s now a temporary mattress and furniture store in the vacated Bed, Bath and Beyond at 1025 Veterans Parkway. He said a retailer has announced it plans to back-fill that space permanently.
A new Carali’s Rotisserie Chicken is slated to open on Lewis and Clark Parkway this winter. The Louisville-based restaurant serves fresh horomone-free chicken dishes.
