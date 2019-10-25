NEW ALBANY — On Friday, New Albany's newest homeowner joined the community.
Misti Kidwell, a single mother of three children, welcomed neighbors and city figures into her newly-constructed home on Vine Street.
"I'm beyond excited," she said of the three-bedroom abode, which was painted a vibrant blue.
The house was the 50th built by Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd since it began operating in 1991, and the third in the last several months alone. A friend informed Kidwell of the opportunity provided by the program, prompting her to apply.
"A couple of months later, they called me and told me I was actually accepted," Kidwell said.
Habitat for Humanity provides an avenue to homeownership for families who may not otherwise be able to attain a traditional loan. According to executive director Jerry Leonard, the way they are able to do so is by offering a zero-interest loan that has an income-based payment schedule.
"I'll play with the terms, so it can go anywhere from 20 to 30 years," he said. "I make sure it's 28 percent or less of their monthly gross income for their payments."
Leonard referred to the loan as a "hand-up" rather than a handout, as applicants have to go through a learning process that promotes financial stability.
"Misti had a goal," he said. "She wanted a house, and she did everything she needed to do to make her dream come true. It was so awesome. She had her budget down to an art. She made sure she had it."
The reason for this, he added, is to make sure the families are shown the proper path forward.
"Permanent housing is what we need more of, so that's what we're trying to give to these folks who are ready for that." Leonard said. "We want to make sure that they're set up for success."
A home typically takes six to eight months to complete, with an all-volunteer workforce of roughly 300 people. Volunteers range from experts to novices with no experience in building homes. To help them during construction, Habitat for Humanity provides oversight throughout the process.
"It's all different levels, from the experts who know exactly how to do it and did all the foundation for us, to the folks that had no idea what a hammer looked like," Leonard said. "We have a couple corporate members who are there as experts to help people. Not only are the volunteers helping here, but they are learning skills at the same time."
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that programs like Habitat for Humanity not only benefit the individual families, but the community as a whole. The new home brought to the neighborhood raises surrounding property values — an added perk for such a program.
"This is a house that's going to lift the entire neighborhood up," Staten said. "It's a source of pride for the family, but it's also a source of pride for the neighborhood. It brings stability."
