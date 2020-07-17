NEW ALBANY — After delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is now in place at the site of Doneiska Hardin's new home in New Albany, and she looks forward to being a homeowner by early 2021.
On Friday, Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana celebrated the beginning phases of construction on Hardin's house at Chartres Street with a ground blessing ceremony. Hardin and her family will join groups of local volunteers with the organization's Women Build program to build their home.
Hardin, a single mother of two sons, Sy’er and Iryah, will purchase the home when it is completed. She tries to instill the importance of hard work in her sons, she said, and she hopes the construction of their home through the Women Build project will demonstrate that value.
"If you sow your seeds, eventually you will be able to harvest what you put out there," she said. "I feel like Habitat gave me the opportunity to show that to them. They are now seeing the harvest and the hard work that I put in, and they are going to see the hard work that you put in as a community in helping me. So I really do appreciate that, because I believe without this program, I would not be able to have presented that to them so quickly in their lives."
The nonprofit is two months behind on the construction of Hardin's home due to the pandemic, according to Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Executive Director Jerry Leonard. He said the goal is to complete the house by February at the latest, depending on how many volunteer teams sign up.
"The first part of March was when we actually built the frames, and then everything hit, so we actually put a pause [on events] for two months," he said.
Habitat for Humanity is making some changes to its projects to practice social distancing — volunteer groups will be reduced to 10 people at the most, Leonard said.
Messer Construction donated labor to complete the foundation of Hardin's home, and the panels were already completed during Women Build events earlier this year. The Women Build project includes teams of mostly women volunteers.
"Women Build is bringing together the power of women, showing the strength of women, supporting women to create an impact in our community," Leonard said. "So when these women come together, they are making a difference, and they are going to be helping a dynamic woman-led family, which is Doneiska leading her family to the next level of happiness in their lives."
In addition to the Women Build teams, the home is being constructed in partnership with Samtec Cares, Lowe's and Keep New Albany Clean and Green.
Hardin said it felt "surreal" to attend the ground blessing of her home.
"I feel like I've waited for this moment for a long time, and I'm very happy," she said.
She participated in the building of the panels for her house in early March before the pandemic delayed the process. Her landlord recently sold the home she was renting, so the family relocated.
Sy’er, 17, looks forward to feeling "settled" in their new home.
"It's a really amazing feeling, because we sometimes have to move around a lot," he said. "This is a really great opportunity for us."
Nichole Jones, assistant director of Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd, said she appreciates the opportunity "to come together and celebrate that work is still going, people still need homes and we're still out here building."
Hardin said she is excited to invest into her own home, and she is particularly looking forward to decorating her house when it is completed.
"I'm going to have my own property, and everything that I put in I know that I'm getting back instead of actually putting this money in someone else's pocket," she said.
To sign up to volunteer, visit http://www.habitatcfi.org/volunteer/.
