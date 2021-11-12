NEW ALBANY — Tucked into a corner of North Pearl Street is a new white house with black trim built from the ground up by the Habitat for Humanity, waiting to welcome its new residents.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in part by the new owner, 26-year-old Teanna Huckleberry, who put at least 250 hours of labor toward construction. Huckleberry and her 5-year-old daughter Tracy will move into the home by the end of the year.
On Pearl Street on Friday, a group of volunteers, friends, family and other community members bundled up against the wind and gathered to congratulate Huckleberry on her new home and welcome her to New Albany.
Born and raised in Henryville, Huckleberry will soon move out of her dad’s house and to New Albany. There are about six people in total living where Huckleberry and her daughter reside now.
“Me and my daughter share the same room. So, for us to both get a room of our own, let alone a bathroom of our own, is nice,” Huckleberry said, also noting how excited Tracy is to move.
Huckleberry is ready to have her own space for her family and have a new beginning.
“Whenever times get hard, or really tough, and it’s like ‘I don’t know where to go from here,’ I can always look at the house,” she said, “I put blood, sweat and tears into this house, and I worked really hard to make this happen. So whatever difficulty I’m facing in the future, I can get through it.”
With Habitat for Humanity, Huckleberry was able to choose from a couple of properties to start construction and she ultimately decided on New Albany because of her daughter.
“My daughter’s school from this house is a minute that way,” Huckleberry said pointing in one direction, “and then her daycare is three minutes that way,” she continued, pointing the opposite way.
“I wanted to be close to things for my daughter,” she said.
A multitude of organizations came together to help build Huckleberry’s home, according to the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana, Jerry Leonard.
Calhoun Construction, Lance Landscaping along with the construction class at Prosser Career Education Center are a few of the groups Leonard acknowledged at the ribbon-cutting Friday for donating time and resources.
Leonard also praised the community at the event, noting that being able to present someone with a home was possible because of them.
Not only did the community come together with Habitat for Humanity, but managers of Torchy’s Tacos, Steve and Carrie Bryan, also helped out as the house was being built.
Carrie Bryan said that the Jeffersonville restaurant donated food several times during construction and at the ribbon-cutting, as well as donated items for Tracy’s new room.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m glad we got to be a part of it,” Bryan said.
Bryan said she wanted to do something more for the family because every time they donated food they got a personal thank you note from Huckleberry and Tracy. So, Bryan sat down with the two for dinner at Torchy’s and talked about how Tracy would like the room to be decorated.
“She wanted all unicorns, everything unicorn,” Bryan said.
After the ribbon-cutting, everyone gathered inside the house still smelling of new wood and watched as Tracy unveiled her new pink, unicorn-themed bedroom.
Huckleberry’s house is one of over 50 homes built or renovated in Floyd and Clark counties in the last 30 years by Habitat for Humanity. The property for this project was donated to the organization by New Albany, which Leonard said is a common occurrence.
Leonard said that the City of New Albany often approaches Habitat for Humanity with proposals of properties where houses could be built. He said that the organization would not have been able to build as many homes in New Albany without the city’s partnership.
Huckleberry will pay a monthly mortgage on the house, and Habitat for Humanity said in a news release that they are able to have affordable prices for homeowners because of volunteers and donations.
Time, talent, treasure and talk are the “four T’s” Leonard used to talk about how community members can donate to Habitat for Humanity. He said they are always in need of volunteers, people with experience in construction, money and material as well as for people to spread the word.
