NEW ALBANY — With help from the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana will build and move into a new facility in New Albany.
The redevelopment commission approved $500,000 for the non-profit at its meeting Tuesday. The funds are part of the estimated $1.3 million required to build the facility.
Where they are located now, at 711 E 8th St., Habitat for Humanity has a little less than 1,000 sq. ft. of space.
The organization wants to expand the number of houses it builds each year, but cannot do it in the small space it occupies now. About three houses are built each year by Habitat, executive director Jerry Leonard said. They want to increase to about five or six houses a year in the next five years.
“This is a big step to getting us to that point,” Leonard said.
“Ultimately we feel that we should be doing more homes. With the need here, I could build 50 homes and have them filled within the hour,” Leonard said.
The new facility would be about 7,500 sq. ft. and include warehouse, workshop, classroom and office space.
One thing that holds the organization back from expanding its build capacity is the lack of space to store materials at the current facility.
Leonard told the redevelopment commission that with a larger space they would be able to purchase materials in bulk. While they build typically three houses a year, Leonard said they are not necessarily happening at the same time, so if materials were bought in bulk they would need a place to be stored between builds.
By being able to purchase materials in bulk, Leonard said the organization will be able to save money.
“Everything that we can do to kind of bring our costs down that’s what we want to do is to try to start saving per build so that we can try to build more homes,” Leonard said.
The lack of space also means that the organization cannot take in material donations. Leonard said on many occasions, especially since many people started renovating their homes during the pandemic, they had to turn down donation offers.
They have had people try to donate a fully functional toilet, a brand new door that was ordered incorrectly and windows.
“I don’t like turning down those things because that would be a huge savings for us,” he said.
The new space would also offer more classroom space. Leonard said the organization now has classes but they are only able to comfortably teach 10 to 12 people at a time in the current facility.
In the new facility, the classroom space is estimated to seat about 60 to 65 people. With this space, Leonard said they would like to open the classes up to the public and not just those going through the Habitat for Humanity program.
The organization holds classes on financial education focused on budgeting and credit and has also partnered with other community groups to teach topics like taking care of a yard and healthy relationships.
“We’re hoping that this will generate more interest and get more responses and people coming to our classes,” Leonard said.
The new facility will be built in New Albany’s industrial park on Barack Obama Way. New Albany’s Economic and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that the city plans to donate the property in the industrial park for the new building.
The city is still working on the paperwork to donate the property, according to Staten.
Leonard said that they would like to have ground broken on the new building at the end of this year or the beginning of next.
Habitat for Humanity primarily serves low- to moderate-income individuals, many of whom are single mothers. Leonard said they try to ensure that the mortgage cost for their homeowners doesn’t exceed 30% of their monthly income, so they can still afford all their necessities.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release that this new partnership with the organization will ensure new housing options well into the future for New Albany.
“Affordable housing options are key to our continued success,” he said.
