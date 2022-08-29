SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune is excited to welcome Erik Hackman as a reporter for the newspaper.
Hackman is from Brownstown. He graduated from Indiana University Southeast in May with a degree in journalism. Hackman has a passion for music, and he wants to make that passion into a career by writing about local bands and the industry. Hackman also has an interest in writing about local events, new businesses and interesting people.
Among the areas he will cover, Hackman will focus on Sellersburg, Charlestown, Georgetown and the River Ridge Commerce Park.
Hackman can be contacted at erik.hackman@newsandtribune.com.
