NEW ALBANY — The Wheatley Group, a Southern Indiana-based economic development advisory firm, announced Monday the addition of Matt Hall to its team of professionals effective immediately.
Hall, who accepted the position of senior vice president, most recently retired as executive vice president of One Southern Indiana and brings over 32 years of economic development experience to the position.
“The Wheatley Group couldn’t be more excited to welcome Matt to our team,” said The Wheatley Group Founder and Principal Paul Wheatley. “Not only does he bring rich experience to our firm but his reputation for providing invaluable expertise and outstanding client engagement is second to none. His addition brings our collective in-house experience to nearly 100 years.”
Hall, who was named to the list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect and as one of the Louisville area’s Top 20 People to Know in Economic Development by Business First, said he is humbled to be joining such an esteemed group of economic development professionals. “The Wheatley Group, and every individual working there, represents the best of the best in the profession of economic development,” Hall said. “I am truly honored to be welcomed as a member of this team.”
“The Wheatley Group prides itself on providing a level of service and technical expertise to our clients that is unmatched,” said Nick Lawrence, president of The Wheatley Group. “Matt’s a well-known entity in the economic development community with a track record of success and project leadership. His skillset enhances our delivery of services and success to our client base.”
About The Wheatley Group: The Wheatley Group (TWG) is a southern Indiana-based advisory firm specializing in the conception, planning, and implementation of economic development and redevelopment initiatives.
