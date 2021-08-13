SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune has added a new reporter to cover Southern Indiana.
Makenna Hall's first day with the newspaper was Aug. 4. She is a Louisville native who graduated in May from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor's of arts degree in communications, digital media-journalism.
Hall served in multiple positions including as managing editor of content and as news editor for the university's student publication, The Quill, while attending Susquehanna.
She received an Outstanding Student in Journalism award from the university in May. Hall also earned minors in sociology and Italian studies.
Hall will primarily cover government in Clark County and Floyd County along with general news and business stories. She will be based out of the News and Tribune's New Albany office, though she will work in communities throughout Southern Indiana.
"Makenna is an exceptional writer who was highly-touted by her university newspaper's advisers and editors," said Daniel Suddeath, editor of the News and Tribune.
"She has already hit the ground running and demonstrated an eagerness to dive into coverage and continue the newspaper's legacy of providing outstanding coverage for Southern Indiana."
In addition to the newspaper, Hall will be contributing to other News and Tribune publications and programs including Southern Indiana Business magazine and NT Right Now.
Hall can be reached at makenna.hall@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.