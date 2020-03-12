NEW ALBANY — Matt Hall, executive vice president of One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has been named to the 2020 list of North America’s top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect.
Consultant Connect is a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants. The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant community for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve. To view the full list, visit www.consultantconnect.org/top50.
Hall began his career in economic development for the Southern Indiana Economic Development Council in November of 1989. Since that time, he has worked in various capacities to bring a wide diversity of commerce and jobs to Southern Indiana’s economy. Hall was named as one of the 20 people to know in economic development by Louisville Business First as well as an Honorary Secretary of Commerce by the State of Indiana.
He headed up the Business Retention and Expansion team that was named the 2009 “Best in the Midwest” by the Mid-America Economic Development Council, and later that year, winner of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Award. He was also the team leader in 2013 when the IEDC awarded 1si a Gold Award for its work before and during the Ohio River Bridges Project. Most recently, he announced 1si’s 180th successful economic development project. Collectively, these 180 projects are investing more than $1.5 billion in new capital and have committed to creating more than 15,300 new jobs representing nearly $600 million annually in new payroll dollars in Clark and Floyd counties alone.
“Long before I came to 1si, Matt Hall was working diligently to attract new business to Southern Indiana. He is just as committed to existing businesses in Southern Indiana, ensuring they grow and flourish," 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said in a news release. "He is the most genuine, knowledgeable and competent economic development director, and his dedication to his craft comes straight from his heart. He strives every day to make Southern Indiana the best it can be. I don’t know anyone who is more deserving of this honor.”
