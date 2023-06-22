NEW ALBANY — The former executive vice president of One Southern Indiana is returning to the Chamber of Commerce.
On Thursday, 1si announced that Matt Hall will transition back to the agency as an economic development specialist. Hall retired from 1si in May 2022 to become senior vice president of The Wheatley Group.
“I am excited for Matt and his opportunity to do what he does best: working one-on-one with businesses," said Paul Wheatley, founder of The Wheatley Group, in a news release.
"The Wheatley Group will continue to work with Matt and 1si on behalf of our shared clients and growing businesses, all in support of a stronger Southern Indiana.”
In his return to 1si, Hall will manage business retention and expansion projects, update research and assist with developing and implementing strategies. He's set to start on June 30.
“The Wheatley Group has a great team of energetic, passionate economic development professionals. I am in awe of their talent and dedication to their clients," Hall said. "I look forward to reconnecting with businesses in Southern Indiana as I rejoin the 1si team and our future collaborations with The Wheatley Group.”
One Southern Indiana also announced other promotions and additions Thursday:
• Brittany Schmidt joined the 1si team in May as the content marketing and media relations manager, a new role created to accommodate the media presence of 1si. In her role, Schmidt is responsible for marketing and communications, including press releases, scripts, and media requests. She is also responsible for 1si’s social media platforms.
• Catherine Vish joined the 1si team in May as the director of programs, events, and groups. Catherine has extensive experience managing all aspects of public and private events from her previous positions, most notably the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Speed Art Museum. Vish is responsible for all 1si events, including our monthly networking and signature events.
• Matt Zicher was promoted to director of membership in April after serving as the membership relations manager. Zicher has taken on additional membership-related tasks and has been fervently working to grow membership at all levels.
“As 1si continues to welcome more businesses and members into Southern Indiana, we needed a team to maximize the opportunities presented to us," said Wendy Dant Chesser, 1si's president and CEO. "With this new group of talented professionals, 1si can and will achieve more for our businesses and community.”
