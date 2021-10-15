Trick or Treat hours to be observed in Clark and Floyd Counties
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• Borden, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Clarksville 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Charlestown, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Floyd County, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Henryville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• New Albany, (Will make decision at meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19)
• Sellersburg, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Utica (Undecided at this time)
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Movie in the Park
The City of Charlestown is the location for a Halloween-themed Movie in the Park, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 — "Goosebumps" starring Jack Black. Greenway Park along Market Street will host the event on the big screen. All are invited to view the family-friendly film.
Trunk or Treat
The City of New Albany’s Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 23 along the New Albany Shoreline. It will begin at 5 p.m. and be a night filled with games, inflatables, candy, magic, and more. Smokin' Frank's BBQ will be on site to keep you full. In case of rain, the event will be in the State Street parking garage.
Big Four Boo Fest
Big Four Boo Fest presented by Republic Bank is a safe, family-friendly environment for trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun. Enjoy games, music, food trucks, and more at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, on Monday, Oct 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. The City of Jeffersonville strongly encourages distancing and masks.
Trunk-or-Treat
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, 4630 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the post parking lot. The event is free. Decorate your trunks and fill them with treats for the kids. Hot dogs and chili will be available at the shelterhouse.
Floyd County Farmers Market Trick-or-Treat
Floyd County Farmers Market, 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119, will sponsor Trick-or-Treating at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. No costume needed, all ages welcome. Sensory friendlier items available, wheelchair-accessible, free parking. For questions email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
