NEW ALBANY - Evan Hampton, PharmD, MBA, has been named director of pharmacy at Baptist Health Floyd. Hampton will begin his new role Jan. 1.
Hampton most recently served as pharmacy operations manager. In this role he led the pharmacy response to COVID-19 including implementation of the immunization clinic and the monoclonal antibiotic infusion clinic.
He also led efforts to establish pharmacy operations at the Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care facility in Jeffersonville. Hampton initially joined Baptist Health Floyd as a clinical staff pharmacist in January 2017.
Before joining Baptist Health Floyd, he worked as a pharmacy leader at Encompass Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital in Evansville. He also has previous experience as a retail-based pharmacy intern and technician.
Hampton is a graduate of Purdue University where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree, and the University of Southern Indiana where he received his Master of Business Administration degree.
Baptist Health Floyd is a 236-bed, acute care regional health-care provider with one of southern Indiana’s most advanced comprehensive cardiac surgery programs. The hospital offers 69 points of care in a full continuum, from in-patient care to rehabilitation services and home care.
Baptist Health Floyd also offers comprehensive imaging services, general surgery, coronary balloon angioplasty and stent placement, coronary bypass and heart valve surgery, structural heart procedures including transcatheter valve replacement and mitral clip valve repair, Watchman Implant for non-valvular atrial fibrillation stroke risk, cardiac electrophysiology/heart rhythm treatment, thoracic and vascular services, orthopedics, cranial/head and spine care, wound care, pain management, sleep care, cancer care, diabetic treatment, weight management, and a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and gynecology, and a pediatric inpatient unit and Level II Obstetric and Neonatal Care Center through the Indiana State Department of Health.
Baptist Health Floyd is Southern Indiana’s leader in robotics surgery which includes orthopedics, urology (Aquablation), neuro and general. The Cancer Center’s breast program is the only program in southern Indiana to be accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. Baptist Health Floyd is a certified Primary Stroke Center through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. For more information, go to BaptistHealth.com/Floyd.
