I’ve never been particularly adept at saying goodbye. I guess it’s because of some very uncomfortable and untimely goodbyes I had to share as a young adult when I lost my parents.
“Goodbye” is so permanent. “See you later” somehow takes a bit of the sting away — for me at least.
Without a doubt, I’ve chosen the wrong profession to avoid saying goodbye to co-workers. As a small-town newspaper publisher, I have said “see you later” to more great people than I can count. Some, as you might expect, were more painful than others.
That all-too-familiar pain will return once again today when I say my farewells to longtime reporter and editor, Chris Morris. Chris, after nearly 35 years at the News and Tribune, will try his hand at something different — hopefully something a little less stressful and demanding. He has accepted a position in public relations and marketing at Baptist Health Floyd.
You can read more about his journey at the News and Tribune in the accompanying tribute penned by Senior Reporter Daniel Suddeath. What you’ll get here are my thoughts on one of the most dedicated employees and kind-hearted men with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work.
I came to the Evening News in 2010. It wasn’t long after when the decision was made to merge the Evening News and the Tribune into one more robust publication you now know as the News and Tribune. Chris — and many others — had to make the adjustment to not only new leadership, but also a whole new way of life at work. He was now cohabitating with the people from a longtime rival newspaper. Chris took the change in stride. It affected him greatly, but he worked through it and, by example, helped others do the same.
Chris has stood firm as the newspaper changed leadership and adapted to new challenges through the years. Through it all — including the most current pandemic that has decimated newspapers across the country — Morris has been a rock. He’s sort of like your favorite restaurant — you keep going back because you know exactly what you’re going to get. With Chris, what you get is a humble man, a man with character, and a man who loves his community.
Chris and I haven’t worked side by side much during our time together. He is on the editorial side of the business and I spend most of my time crunching numbers and trying to figure out how to keep the ship going full steam ahead. Despite that, we developed what I’ll call a mutual admiration. I’ll blame it on our upbringing — parents who required a “yes, ma’am” and “yes, sir” attitude — and our love for running. Chris and I both enjoy running, well, more like shuffling these days. It clears the head as well as the lungs.
I admire Chris mostly because he’s respectful to everyone — even those who don’t always deserve it. Like any journalist, he’s dealt with his share of negativity from the public. It comes with the territory. Where Chris excels is in how he handles the naysayers. With class and dignity. Our society as a whole could learn a lot from Chris in this area.
So, as we retire his jersey at the News and Tribune, I will prepare a figurative spot on my Wall of Fame for Chris, where he’ll join the others who have had a profound impact on not only me, but also the newspaper industry they served. And I will look at it fondly from time to time — even though it’s a bit painful to do so.
See you later, sir. It’s been my pleasure.
