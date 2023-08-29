The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd, Clarksville. Upcoming events for Sept. 1-13:
Advanced Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is just for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: three different yarn colors of your choice, worsted weight #4.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines notorious cases of true crime in the United States. We will explore how our criminal justice system handles these crimes and ultimately resolve its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Game Day at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs we are planning, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Clarksville Library Hosts Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Celebrating A Superhero
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Let’s Learn with Dr. Daniel Boone at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is a global celebration day to honor the infamous superhero from Gotham City annually on the third Saturday in September. This event was first organized in July 2014 by DC Comics and coincided with Comic-Con International in San Diego. This year’s celebration is on Sept. 16, but the library is starting the fun a week early by having Dr. Boone give a presentation on the favorite caped hero. Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance.
Horticultural Presentation on Cave Hill Cemetery
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for a horticultural presentation about Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, courtesy of Sarah Shaffner, head horticultural manager.
Cave Hill is a 296-acre Victorian-era National Cemetery and Arboretum in the Highlands of Louisville. Founded in 1848 as a rural, garden-style cemetery, Cave Hill’s landscape has been a continual source of beauty and inspiration to the community. Many prominent people are buried there such as Muhammad Ali, Colonel Harland Sanders, and Sen. Georgia Powers.
In this program, Shaffner will present the unique beauty of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, including the variety of trees. These trees have been nationally recognized in contests. They include the Japanese Pagoda, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Weeping Beech and the Carolina Silverbell.
Crochet Classes
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from noon to 2 p.m. a class will be offered to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Clarksville Library Host Teen Thing
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host That Teen Thing on Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. That Teen Thing is a monthly program where teens gather to have fun, make friends, and enjoy a craft, game, or activity. At this month’s program, participants will make their own fall macrame craft. All supplies will be provided. This program is for teens in grades 6 through 12, and requires registration.
Jewelry Making
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a Jewelry Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Let’s Have A Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books.
Join for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Attend one or both sessions.
Simple Wisdom Seminar
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a two-part Simple Wisdom Seminar on weathering transitions with Beverly Belle-Isle.
What does weathering transitions mean and how does it pertain to your life? The ability to handle change while staying positive and proactive is grace personified. During this seminar, you will reflect not only your present circumstances, but what you wish for your future. It’s a time to embrace turning a negative into a positive.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in counseling psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of adult education at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and a teacher of guided meditation for groups and individuals in California.
