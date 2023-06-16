The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for June 21 through June 30 include:
Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Toddler Storytime this month on Thursday, June 22, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and under and their caregivers.
Littlest Scientist program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Littlest Scientist on Monday, June 26, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Mrs. Q will work with some of our youngest scientists as they explore the science of water! There will be plenty of giggles and wiggles as these little scientists practice new concepts and maybe get wet. Caregivers are required to stay and help the children complete the projects. Please register online to ensure that we have enough materials for all participants.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join for a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, June 26, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Mobile Makerspace
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mobile Makerspace on Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Mobile Makerspace will feature equipment and gadgets from our Jeffersonville location’s Makerspace. Learn about this equipment and create your own amazing project! This maker program is for youth in grades 3 – 6, and registration is required.
Program by freshwater ecologist
On Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will feature a program by freshwater ecologist Cassie Hauswald, a native of our area. This is the culmination of a monthlong celebration of the connection between Indiana’s river cities and Indiana’s mussels.
The past, present, and future of Indiana’s water can be told through the 75-plus species of freshwater mussels, which places Indiana in the top 10 of U.S. states for mussel diversity.
Cassie Hauswald is the director of Freshwater Programs for the Sam Shine Foundation and previously has worked on conservation issues for the Nature Conservancy in Indiana for over 20 years. She is particularly concerned about freshwater mussel populations and their response to improved water quality.
Register through the Events Calendar to receive a link to the virtual program, or participate in person in the North Program Room of the Jeffersonville location. No registration is required to attend the live program.
Hauswald’s talk is funded through the generous sponsorship of Indiana Humanities through their UnEarthed initiative. This program will be of interest to adult and teen patrons, especially those interested in history, ecology, and biology.
Fossil Day at the Falls
The Falls of the Ohio and the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Fossil Day on Friday, June 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Stay for as long or as little as you would like. Look for a variety of hands-on activities and games throughout the library geared for all age groups, and bring your unknown rocks and fossils for identification by an expert.
Writing Workshop with Larry Sweazy
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a writing workshop with Larry D. Sweazy at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Larry is an award-winning author of 18 novels, 34 short stories, and over 80 non-fiction articles and book reviews. He resides in Noblesville with his wife Rose.
The title of this workshop is The Writing Life: Starting and Finishing Your Novel. According to Sweazy, the hardest part of writing a novel is finishing it. In this interactive workshop, he will share tips and help writers build the skills to complete their novels.
This workshop is free and open to beginning and seasoned writers struggling to finish their novels. Registration is requested for planning purposes. Even though this event is for adults, there is no age restriction.
This event is offered as part of Indiana Humanities’ work with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Author Awards, which honors the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they celebrate Indiana writers, shine a light on the Hoosier State’s literary community, and deepen the connections between Indiana writers and readers.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville Library receives grant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is thrilled to announce that it has received funding for $1000 from the Local 558 Jeffersonville Firefighters Union. The grant will allow Librarian Jen Weidner to record the oral histories of Jeffersonville firefighters. Copies of the recordings and transcripts will be available on the library’s website once the project is complete.
