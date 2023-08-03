The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for Aug. 16 through Aug. 30 include:
Clarksville Library hosting Teen STEM
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen STEM and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at its Clarksville location. At this month’s program, participants will make their own mini solar-powered house. Teens will learn about solar energy and have fun at the same time. All supplies will be provided and those attending will enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Bill Warrington’s Last Chance” by James King. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Family History Freebies
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a presentation about free sites that can supercharge your family research, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library.
Lots of great family history is available on these free sites. In fact, the free sites have more information to offer than the big sites you see advertised on television. Beginners and advanced researchers will take away practical ideas that they can use to find their family members without spending a cent. This presentation, which will be at the library’s Jeffersonville location in the Center Program Room, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Balanced Living Health Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in August is Health in a Hurry. To feel better, it is important that we eat better. How can we accomplish this when we have busy and demanding lifestyles? In this class, you will be shown the key to eating well on the road, at school, or at the office!
The second topic discussed is Exercise: It Goes to Your Head. We all know that exercise builds and conditions the muscles in our body. However, did you know that exercise also builds and conditions our brains? You will be shown how exercising affects the brain and that it is never too late to start.
Clarksville Library Hosting Mommy and Me Storyhour
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Medicare 101: Parts A., B C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to attend an informational meeting on Medicare 101, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
Clarksville Library Hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, August 19, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film will be the on-screen adaptation of a classic children’s book. It tells the story of Margaret, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from the city to the suburbs.
For more information, or to pre-register for a program, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
