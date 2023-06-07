The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for June 15 through June 20 include:
Balanced Living Health Class with Host Frances Hunter
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is the location for Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, June 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month. Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
The first topic, The Mind/Body Health Connection, explains the connection between mental and physical health. Participants will learn that how you treat your body affects your mind. The second topic, Mind and Spirit: Lessons on Loss, covers loss, the hardest part of life. Learn how to deal with inevitable loss and the accompanying grief and pain.
Clarksville Library Hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, June 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize.
Clarksville Library will host a feature film
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is about the epic quest of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers.
Learn About Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
