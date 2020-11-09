NEW ALBANY — It brings a smile to his face.
Happy Times 420 Cafe doesn't sell marijuana and it's not allowed to be consumed inside the New Albany restaurant and gaming center. But owner William Culver said he chose to keep the name and the smiley-face sign on the business because it gives off a happy vibe.
“I think it's a cool sign and a lot of people like taking pictures in front of it,” Culver said.
The initial concept for the business at 1717 Charlestown Road was a mixture of a CDB supply and smoke-shop, bar and video gaming location. But a fire in the building in the fall of 2019 mixed with a change in state law banning the smoking of CDB flower on premises led Culver along with his wife, Dee Dee, to adjust the business plan.
They changed the 21 and older requirement, expanded their food menu and pushed the gaming side of the cafe to make it a more family-style establishment.
“The food is really good, the atmosphere is very friendly and welcoming, and anybody who likes video games, we have an assortment of them,” Culver said.
There are still CBD products available for purchase, but it's no longer the emphasis of Happy Times. The owners said the business offers a safe place for kids, teenagers and adults in an area of New Albany where several establishments have closed in recent years.
Flat-screen televisions line the walls of the restaurant with a spacious seating arrangement and bar area providing room for a crowd or a more intimate gathering. Happy Times regularly hosts comedy shows, but it's also available to rent for birthday parties and smaller occasions complete with catering from the restaurant.
The business offers a wide variety of cocktails and alcoholic beverages along with a food menu that's highlighted by chicken wings.
Culver conceded that it's hard at times to get people to see past the stigma that some may hold based on the name of the business, but once they come inside and give it a chance, he said they're not disappointed.
“We just want everyone to come in and enjoy the atmosphere,” he said.
Happy Times is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, go to Happy Times 420 Cafe's Facebook page.
