CLARKSVILLE — Worker safety concerns have prompted a hard closure of Blackiston Mill Road effective Tuesday, May 30, the Town of Clarksville announced Wednesday afternoon.
“When the Town of Clarksville announced that a large section of Blackiston Mill Road would be closing to thru traffic for construction,” a news release from Clarksville said, “the plan was to keep the road accessible to make it easier for residents living in the work area. That is about to change due to safety concerns caused by reckless drivers.”
The news release said there will be a hard closure on both ends of the construction zone beginning Tuesday, May 30, which means no thru traffic will be able to access the construction zone. Those who need to access homes and businesses within the limits of the barricades will have to use the roadway connecting Blackiston Bowl to the backside of Peddler’s Mall.
Public Works Director Brad Cummings says the change needs to be made because of safety issues caused by drivers.
“We didn’t go with a hard closure in the beginning in order to make it easier for residents to access their homes and businesses,” said Cummings. “Unfortunately, many drivers continued to use Blackiston Mill Road as a cut-through rather than using the posted detour.”
Not only were drivers still using Blackiston Mill Road as a cut-through, Cummings said, drivers have also been moving recklessly through the construction zone nearly hitting equipment and construction workers.
“There have been several close calls prompting complaints from the construction crews,” said Cummings.
Crews are working to add sidewalks, a new turning lane into the Peddler’s Mall entrance, new sight lines for motorists, and improved drainage for stormwater runoff. The closure of Blackiston Mill Road is scheduled through November 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.