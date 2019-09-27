INDIANAPOLIS – Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been confirmed on the Ohio River in the vicinity of Cincinnati and Louisville, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. They've also been observed on other portions of the river both upstream and downstream of these locations.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) caution swimmers and boaters to be careful in all recreational waters during this time of the year. Precautionary measures include avoiding contact with visible algae and swallowing water while swimming. Take a bath or shower with warm, soapy water after coming in contact with water in ponds and lakes, especially before preparing or consuming food. Pets and livestock should also not be allowed to swim in or drink untreated water from these sources. HABs are made up of blue-green algae, and exposure during recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and water-skiing may lead to rashes, skin, eye irritation, and other uncomfortable effects such as nausea, stomach aches, and tingling in fingers and toes. If you should experience any symptoms after water recreational activities, please contact your doctor.
For more information about HABs, how to identify them, and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/25974.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.