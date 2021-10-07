After more than three decades leading the growth and expansion of Harrison County Hospital, Steve Taylor will retire in January 2022.
The board of trustees has appointed Lisa Clunie, M.D., to the role of chief executive officer effective Jan. 8, 2022. Dr. Clunie is an attending family physician at the hospital and has held various leadership roles during her 17 years with the hospital.
“Steve has been devoted to growing this hospital and building on success after success,” said Donn Blank, board chair of Harrison County Hospital. “We salute all of his contributions to this community and at the same time celebrate Dr. Clunie who we know will be a great leader to build on Steve’s legacy and continue to take this hospital forward.”
Taylor was appointed CEO of Harrison County Hospital in January 1989. During his tenure, more than $110 million in capital improvements were realized. Those improvements include the planning, design, financing, and construction of a new $60 million hospital campus that opened in 2008. The relocated hospital campus creates better accessibility for patients, is amply sized for future expansion, and features a hospital-attached, multi-story medical office building and modern EMS facility.
Taylor led the growth and development of the hospital by significantly expanding the medical staff, now with about 60 employed or contracted doctors and mid-level providers who routinely work on site. Adding mission-driven health care services, such as full-time hospitalists, orthopedics, surgery, OB-GYN, dermatology, and podiatry, along with the on-site CT, MRI, the Norton Cancer Institute, and Norton Cardiology further contribute to the hospital’s development.
“Relocating our hospital was a landmark event for us, as it created the essential location, facilities, and capabilities to provide the services our community needs and expects,” Taylor said. “Through the years, it has been a high privilege to work with our outstanding medical, management, and hospital staff, as well as various dedicated trustees.
"Together, we have accomplished so much, including excellent quality and patient satisfaction ratings such as our CMS Four and Five Star awards and consistently strong financials. Having worked with Dr. Clunie in various capacities over the years, I believe her skilled leadership will be a valuable asset for our hospital going forward. Personally, I’d like to thank all of the individuals that have contributed to Harrison County Hospital over the years, and wish you the very best.”
Dr. Clunie joined Harrison County Hospital’s medical staff in 2004. In addition to being a board-certified family physician, she has served as the chief of the medical staff, chief of the emergency department, chief of medicine, and a member of the medical staff peer review committee. She now chairs the Infection Control Committee, and leads the hospital’s pandemic management team with the development and implementation of COVID-19 protocols.
“As a born-and-raised resident of Harrison County, serving this community is important to me and my focus and goal will be to continue the upward trajectory for Harrison County Hospital,” Dr. Clunie said. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside Steve for many years and look forward to building upon all that he’s accomplished.”
Dr. Clunie earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed internship and residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She recently earned the Servant Leader Award from Leadership Harrison County.
