Harrison County Arts, 137 East Beaver St., Corydon, will sponsor a lecture by John Begley and Fran Kratzok, Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Arts building.
Titled "Seeing Sam Richards' Sculpture" all are invited to come and learn about the art of abstract sculptor Sam Richards. Richards, who taught at the University of Louisville from 1975 to 1994, created a powerful and vital body of work.
Frances Kratzok, a sculptor and the wife of the late Sam Richards, has recently written a book, "Seeing Sam Richards’ Sculpture," published by Old Stone Press.
John Begley, artist, curator, and Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus at the Hite Art Institute, University of Louisville, nurtured and designed the book. They will talk about Richards’ practice, inspiration, and working methods, illustrated by examples of his sculpture.
Richards’ piece, Mallia, XVII is now on display at Harrison County Arts. It is also pictured on the cover of "Seeing Sam Richards’ Sculpture." The book will be on sale at the event.
The lecture is free, open to the public, and will be at Harrison County Arts, 137 Beaver Street, Corydon, Indiana.
For more information, call Harrison County Arts at 812-738-2133 or go to their website at https://harrisoncountyarts.org
