INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Harrison County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Congratulations to the leaders of Harrison County on becoming a Certified Broadband Ready Community,” Crouch said. “Many communities throughout the state are recognizing the significance of investing in themselves and Harrison County has already made a significant investment in broadband. This step is the latest action leaders are making to attracting further broadband investment. Harrison County joins the list of Hoosier communities that are invested in bringing and growing reliable, high-speed internet opportunities to the underserved Hoosiers of their communities.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Harrison County Commissioners’ adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“The Harrison County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Harrison County, Connect Harrison County, Inc., Harrison County EDC, Harrison County Community Foundation and other elected officials, have dedicated years and substantial investment to expand broadband internet infrastructure throughout rural Harrison County. Broadband Ready Communities certification, through the Indiana Broadband Office, is a logical step in attracting various internet service providers to help fill the remaining gap in services in our most rural of communities,” said Charlie Crawford, Harrison County Commissioners’ President. “This certification, along with the soon to be released Broadband Ready and Infrastructure Deployment Plan being developed by the Chamber and Community Foundation, will help attract and encourage investment in this critical utility in Harrison County.”
According to Earnie Holtrey, Project Manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, Harrison County is the prime example of how communities and organizations can collaborate to reach a bigger goal.
“We congratulate Harrison County’s leadership for recognizing and implementing the steps it takes to become Broadband Ready. Harrison County has a strong, collaborative group working together on behalf of the citizens and businesses within the county. We look forward to your continued successes,” Holtrey said.
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020. For more information, go to in.gov/indianabroadband.
