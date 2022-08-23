INDIANAPOLIS — The longstanding Richmer Farm in Harrison County recently received a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award for being in operation since 1847, according to state Rep. Karen Engleman (R-Georgetown) and state Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville).
"Farming is not an easy business, and generation after generation, Hoosier homesteaders work tirelessly to help feed our state," Engleman said. "Harrison County would not be what it is today without the contributions of farming families like the Richmer's, and I wish them continued success for years to come."
The Richmer Farm was among more than 100 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
"The Richmer Farm is a testament to the continuous and monumental impact the agriculture industry has in our state," Byrne said. "I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to recognize them for their strong work ethic and dedication to supporting our local communities and state."
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. Since its inception in 1976, more than 5,800 farms received the designation as Hoosier Homesteads.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit in.gov/isda.
