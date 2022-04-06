INDIANAPOLIS — Area legislators Wednesday announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by state Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) and state Reps. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty), J. Michael Davisson (R-Salem) and Karen Engleman (R-Georgetown), four locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse:
The Bickel, Seitz, Stewart and Webster farm in Harrison County received a Centennial Award;
The Emerson and Ella Bishop and Frentz farm in Orange County received a Centennial Award;
The Mutchman farm in Dubois County received a Sesquicentennial Award; and
The Wolfe Brothers farm in Harrison County received a Centennial Award.
"Indiana is the eighth-largest agricultural exporter in the nation, and Indiana's many family-owned farms make this possible," Byrne said. "These four farms have made a lasting impact on our community and state, and I am grateful for the opportunity to recognize them for all they have contributed."
"Agriculture played an integral part of Indiana's past and will continue to play a big role in the future," Bartels said. "These long-time farmers have contributed greatly to our state's economy and identity. Indiana wouldn't be what it is today without dedicated Hoosiers like these."
"Our local farmers face many challenges to stay in operation," Davisson said. "I’m thankful for these families keeping their farms going for over 100 years and for their devotion to helping grow Indiana's agriculture industry."
"Hoosier farmers make such an impact on our state," Engleman said. "They create jobs, produce food and contribute to the state's character. I applaud these successful families for upholding this tradition for so many decades."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year — one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, go to www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.
