Area legislators are recognizing the latest local recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which honors farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
Represented by State Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, and State Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, the Crosier farm and the Pate/Gettelfinger farm in Harrison County each received a Centennial Award.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 47 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
“As a Hoosier Homestead recipient myself, I understand the challenges local farmers face to stay in operation for over a hundred years,” Byrne said. “These two farms have made a lasting impact on our community and state, and I am grateful for their dedication to help grow Indiana’s agriculture industry.”
“Agriculture is a cornerstone of our state’s economy and history,” Engleman said. “No matter what road you take in Indiana, you can always see farmers hard at work in the fields. These long-running, family-owned farms have provided so much for local communities, and deserve our recognition.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively.
