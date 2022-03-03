HARRISON COUNTY — A Harrison County man was arrested on a warrant Thursday by the Indiana State Police (ISP) following an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
ISP Detective Chris Tucker began an investigation in February after learning of possible sexual contact between a female juvenile and 44-year-old Randell (Gene) Stambaugh, of Central.
The investigation included interviews with the victim and Randell Stambaugh. After completing the investigation, Tucker submitted his findings to the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office and requested a warrant for Stambaugh's arrest.
On Thursday, Stambaugh turned himself into Tucker and Harrison County authorities and was arrested for one count of child seduction, a Level 6 felony.
Stambaugh was remanded into the custody of the Harrison County Jail pending an appearance before the Harrison County Superior Court judge.
