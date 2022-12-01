HARRISON COUNTY — The superintendent of the Harrison County Parks Department personally paid off over $8,000 in credit card charges after state auditors requested he settle the sum due to lack of documentation for the expenses.
An official with the Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed Larry Shickles, superintendent of Harrison County Parks, paid the $8,064.96 total after auditors met with parks and county officials in July to discuss the findings of the 2021 report.
Credit card charges were also questioned during the SBOA’s 2020 audit of Harrison County Parks. Similar statements were written in the 2021 audit.
“Throughout the audit period, sufficient internal controls were not in place over the use of credit cards,” auditors wrote in the 2021 report, which was released publicly in August.
Auditors found that credit card payments approved by the Harrison County Parks Board weren’t covering full monthly balances.
“Supporting documentation was not being provided for all charges associated with the monthly statement, and only charges that had supporting documentation were being submitted for approval,” auditors wrote in the report. “There was no evidence provided that the [Parks] Board took action to resolve the issue of supporting documentation not being provided to ensure monthly credit card bills were being paid in full.”
Without supporting documentation, the “amount of the charges could not be determined to be legitimate expenses of the County Parks and Recreation Department,” auditors wrote in the report.
In 2021, in regards to the 2020 report, auditors informed Shickles he would be held personally responsible for any unsupported charges remaining on the parks department credit card.
At the time of that report, auditors stated there was $16,648 in unsupported charges between two credit cards. They wrote in the report that the parks board had issued new credit cards to Shickles and the parks bookkeeper in July 2020 and transferred balances of $9,873 and $846 to the new accounts.
Auditors also noted other issues with parks department expenses and fees. They stated the department failed to timely file with the county auditor monthly reports of collections and fees. Auditors also stated the department “did not have sufficient internal controls over fuel purchases made” using credit cards.
A message left for Shickles seeking comment hadn’t been returned as of publication time, and multiple other attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.
Harrison County Commissioners were emailed seeking comment for this story, and the only one who responded diverted questions about the issue to Shickles.
Teresa Sutton, president of the parks board, said the charges were related to the timing of when the bills could be paid.
“The auditor’s office pays the bills at a certain time of the month and they make no exceptions,” Sutton said. “Our credit card due date was different than the auditor’s date of paying bills.”
Shickles attempted to reach an agreement between the auditor and the credit card company, but it didn’t happen, and he paid the debt to keep someone else such as the bookkeeper from being liable for it, Sutton said.
Sutton said no parks department money was used to reimburse Shickles.
She added that some of the charges were incurred before Shickles took over as parks superintendent in 2019.
A phone message and email left for Harrison County Auditor Chad Shireman hadn’t been returned as of publication time.
When asked how the public should perceive the superintendent personally paying for charges the state auditors found to be unsupported with documentation, Sutton said the parks board is diligent in reviewing expenses.
“There always has to be an explanation [of charges]. Believe me, our parks board members ask questions, especially if it’s a big amount,” Sutton said. “There’s nothing illegal going on.”
State audits can be viewed at in.gov/sboa.
