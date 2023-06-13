A Harrison County woman died Monday after the car she was driving struck a parked tractor-trailer near the intersection of Cooks Mill and German Ridge Road.
According to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department news release, the driver, Kelli Alm, 35, was driving west on German Ridge Road at about 12:30 p.m. when her car struck the unoccupied tractor-trailer, which was partially parked in the roadway.
Witnesses helped remove Alm from the vehicle and Harrison County EMS transported her to the Harrison County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Harrison County Crash Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation at the scene. The results are still pending, but it doesn’t appear that Alm attempted to brake the car or maneuver around the semitrailer, according to the sheriff’s department.
