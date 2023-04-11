Experience a magical week of Harry Potter themed events from April 17th through April 21st at The Floyd County Library and its branch locations.
Guests can enjoy a free movie screening, a trivia night, a potion-making class, and a guided painting class, leading up to a grand Hogwarts Celebration on the final day.
• Harry Potter Movie Night: Monday, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at New Albany Central Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
• Harry Potter Trivia Night: Tuesday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Albany Central Library
• Potions Class: Wednesday, April 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Galena Digital Library, 6954 Hwy 150, Floyds Knobs
• Polyjuice & Portraits Guided Painting: Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany
• Hogwarts Celebration: Friday, April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at New Albany Central Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
Journey to the world of Harry Potter during an after-hours Hogwarts Celebration for all ages. See a live owl during a demonstration by Kentucky Raptor Rehabilitation. Explore activities and crafts including dragon eggs, Luna’s Spectrespecs, selfie stations, and more. Snacks will be provided during this free event. Guests are welcome to come dressed in their best wizard attire, representing their Hogwarts House.
Registration is required for all events, except for the Hogwarts Celebration. To register, go to https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464.
Go to the library online at www.floydlibrary.org and www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on Library programs and services.
