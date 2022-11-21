JEFFERSONVILLE — It’s hard for some people to afford a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. A local restaurant is helping with the problem.
Harry’s Taphouse & Kitchen in Jeffersonville is providing over 200 Thanksgiving meals for two local nonprofits to distribute to families and those who are homeless.
The meals will be prepared and ready for pick up at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Exit 0 and Catalyst Rescue Mission are the organizations distributing the food.
Exit 0 is a Jeffersonville-based nonprofit homelessness outreach program that provides meals and basic human needs to those without a home. Their services include homing, help with getting state identification cards and providing two meals a week for those experiencing homelessness.
Catalyst Rescue Mission is a nonprofit homeless shelter and outreach organization. They offer shelter, life skills classes and more.
Case management is another program Catalyst Rescue Mission offers. With this program they sit down with the client and identify the roots of their homelessness. From there they plan goals for the client to empower them and help them live productively.
James Corbin, owner of Harry’s Taphouse & Kitchen, launched the restaurant in May 2020 and had help from the community to stay open. Corbin wanted to give back to the community to thank it for helping his restaurant remain open.
“We wanted to give back to the community, to those that are unfortunately unable to support us,” Corbin said. “We started this tradition and it’s grown every year and we changed it up every year.”
The first year of the tradition, the restaurant served about 200 meals to the elderly, people who were sick and people who could not have a meal for the holiday. The second year, they teamed up with seven different nonprofits across Floyd and Clark counties.
This year they will be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and pumpkin pie and rolls.
“We’re putting together enough food for about 300 people,” Corbin said. “It’s just something that we want to do.”
Corbin teams up with other nonprofits to supply food for them during Christmas as well.
“We know that there’s roughly 250 to 300 people in two shelters that really need it,” Corbin said. “That’s our goal — to get the most food to the right people.”
Both nonprofits rely heavily on donations. To donate, go to catalystrescuemission.org or jesuscaresatexit0.org and click on the “donate” tab. They also are accepting volunteers to help end the homelessness epidemic in Southern Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.