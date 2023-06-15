JEFFERSONVILLE — It’s been a busy week for Harry’s Taphouse and Kitchen as the Jeffersonville bar and restaurant officially opened its second location.
The owners are working right alongside their employees to get everything up and running at the new eatery at{span} 5580 Ind. 62, in the east end of Jeffersonville.
“So it’s been in the works for well over a year, we met with the previous owners a little over a year ago,” said co-owner James Corbin. “We knew we wanted to bring Harry’s to the East End (of Jeffersonville) out here with the growth and everything the mayor’s done to bring the businesses out {span}here with River Ridge. Also, this is a huge residential area.”
Corbin, along with other co-owners Jerry Ayres and Tony Revak, have spent the past five-and-a-half months getting the restaurant ready to welcome customers.
It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with later hours planned for the weekends. Live music is also in the works for the east end location, just like the location in downtown Jeffersonville.
The location is in the former home of the American Smokehouse Stadium, which has relocated.
“It’s a little smaller space than what we are used to, we have a great outside patio,” Corbin said. “Everybody wants to be outside, when the sun goes down, it’s packed. And it’s dog friendly, which will make a lot of people happy because our downtown location isn’t dog-friendly because of the open kitchen.”
Harry’s Taphouse opened its downtown Jeffersonville location in May 2020 and was able to grow despite the pandemic rules around restaurants and supply chain slowdowns.
The location off Ind. 62 features the same food, drinks and some of the same servers as the downtown location. Aside from being dog-friendly, Corbin said the only other main difference is they have fewer beer taps at the new spot due to space.
People can also go to this Harry’s location to watch sporting events and utilize the NFL Sunday Ticket.
“You’re going to see some of your familiar faces up here,” Corbin said. “...(we noticed people in this area) just want to go out, watch a game and grab some food. So we are 15 minutes closer (to them).”
Both Corbin and Ayres were helping staff get ready to open the restaurant on Thursday morning.
Ayres also owns several Zaxby’s locations and said there’s a reason why Harry’s chose Jeffersonville as its city to expand in.
“With our restaurant group, this is our fourth location between our Penn Stations and Zaxby’s and Harry’s, and the reason why we continue to build in Jeffersonville and we will continue to build more locations is because of the city of Jeffersonville,” Ayres said.
Harry’s works to provide good service to customers, he said.
“Service has always been a big part of our brand,” Ayres said. “...it’s why we’ve become a known brand in Jeffersonville and why we picked to have the second location in Jeffersonville and not go into another market, because we’ve done so well with our customer service.”
The owners also plan to continue the community outreach they started at the downtown location at the new location.
Harry’s partners with Exit 0, Catalyst Rescue Mission and other organizations to help the less fortunate with meals.
Last year Harry’s and its partners served more than 1,000 people for Thanksgiving and 800 people for Christmas.
A donor also donated 790 pounds of ham to Harry’s last holiday season that they could serve to those in need, Corbin said.
“It’s important for us to give back,” Corbin said. “A lot of people say support local and I agree with supporting local, but I believe local has to give you a reason to support them...we partner with Exit 0 and a couple other missions out of Jeffersonville and Floyd County. We don’t have the infrastructure to drive it around, we don’t know the location of the less fortunate. But they do.”
