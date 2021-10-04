NEW ALBANY — For Harvest Homecoming Festival President Beth White, the excitement of resuming a beloved fall tradition is heightened this year after the unexpected hiatus caused by the pandemic.
This week, the streets of downtown New Albany will be filled with booths selling food and crafts as Harvest Homecoming celebrates its 53rd festival. The booth days will take place from Thursday to Sunday.
“To me, just bringing it back is the main thing,” White said. “I think people are excited to have us back. The vendors are excited to be back after a year of not having income from the festival, and downtown merchants are excited to get people back in the stores.”
Saturday’s parade was the kickoff for the annual fall festival, and number of events will be occurring throughout the week.
Roughly 250 vendors will be featured during the booth days, according to White.
Most of the longtime favorite food vendors will be returning, whether it is the famous doughnuts from the New Albany Masonic Lodge #39 or the chicken and dumplings from the VFW Post 1693.
However, the Pilot Club of New Albany will not be selling its usual pumpkin ice cream this year, White said. The organization does not have the level of volunteers needed this year.
There are quite a few new vendors this year, and many downtown businesses have their own booths in the festival, she said. A wide variety of crafts and other merchandise will be available at the booths, including jewelry, clothing, handbags, candles, Christmas ornaments and handmade artisan items.
In addition to the booths, the Floyd County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health will be set up outside of the festival at Market and E. 3rd St. Thursday and Friday to offer vaccinations and COVID-19 testing
Harvest Homecoming is a tradition that brings friends, family and community members together, White said.
“People meet in fellowship, and family members come down together,” she said. “People just enjoy walking around, looking at the booths and being together as a family.”
White said organizers have been planning the festival since February, and it is a “labor of love” run by volunteers. It hasn’t been easy coming out of the pandemic, and the festival wouldn’t be possible without sponsorships, she said.
She encourages people to come down to the festival to support local businesses and vendors, noting that many of the booths will support nonprofits that help the community.
“The most important thing is to come down and have some of the best food you’ll have all year long,” White said.
The booths will be open Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information on Harvest Homecoming events, go to harvesthomecoming.com.
