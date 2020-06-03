NEW ALBANY — This year's Harvest Homecoming Festival has been cancelled.
The festival, one of the largest in the state, is held annually in early October in downtown New Albany. A parade kicks off festivities and the celebration features four booth days where vendors line downtown streets that are typically crowded with people.
"After months of discussion with state and local officials, the volunteers of Harvest Homecoming, Inc. have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest Homecoming Festival as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic," a news release issued by the Harvest Homecoming committee stated after the group held a meeting Wednesday evening.
"Nothing is more important to Harvest Homecoming than the health and safety of our volunteers, partners, and guests."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.