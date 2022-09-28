NEW ALBANY — Harvest Homecoming will kick off on Saturday with opening ceremonies, a parade and a bicycle tour.
The parade will start at New Albany High School, proceed down Vincennes Street, turn right on Spring Street and end on Bank Street.
The parade features floats, bands and vintage cars.
The Harvest Homecoming Bicycle Tour is also slated for Saturday. There will be four courses, starting at 5 miles with the longest being 65 miles, available for anyone to join.
The 65-mile tour usually takes riders four hours to complete and will have stops along the way for people to eat, drink and restore energy to continue riding.
This will be the same route that the tour has been using for the last four years and will proceed along the Ohio River. The route will mostly follow back roads in the area.
Registration for the bike tour starts at 7:30 a.m. at Lanesville Heritage Park and the mass start will be at 9 a.m. If you would like to know more about the event, go to https://siwheelmen.org/harvest.htm.
Booth Days begin next week for one of the biggest festivals in Indiana. There are some new features planned for this year’s Harvest.
The Grand Theatre will be turned into a haunted house. The Grand Theatre will take inspiration from movies such as Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Ring and many more.
The haunted house will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7-8. Tickets will stop being sold at midnight both nights.
Anyone is able to go into the haunted house after signing a waiver, but those who are under 18 need to have an adult sign a waiver on their behalf.
If you would like to know more about the events at this year’s Harvest Homecoming, go to their website at harvesthomecoming.com and go to the events tab or watch for the Harvest Homecoming special section in Friday’s News and Tribune and online at newsandtribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.