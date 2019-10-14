NEW ALBANY — For Sweet Stuff Bakery co-owner Diane Christopher, this year's Harvest Homecoming was record-breaking, and she estimates that sales at the bakery's booth were 10 percent higher than the past few years.
"It was great — it's great every year," she said. "We were very surprised, because Friday was a very poor day with all the rain and wind. But we've got the best people in the world here in Indiana, and they came out on Saturday. We had record crowds on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday."
After days of food and festivities, the 52nd annual Harvest Homecoming festival wrapped up Sunday with its final booth day. The New Albany festival kicked off last Saturday with the parade, and booth days started Thursday. Harvest Homecoming President Art Niemeier said although rain led to lower attendance at Friday's events, there was a huge turnout on the other booth days, particularly the weekend.
"The crowds on Thursday were huge, and then Friday, we got that little bit of rain that came in early — I think that kind of got Friday off to a slow start," he said. "It was kind of a rough day Friday for a lot of the vendors. Some closed down early by choice, and some said, hey, we've still got lines in the rain, so some still stayed open and kept on trucking. Then Saturday was just a beautiful day, so lots of folks were out Saturday, even with the cool weather."
A fight involving teenagers caused some disruptions at Harvest Homecoming on Saturday night. Two teenagers were arrested for disorderly conduct near the ride area, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, and around 9:30 p.m., the City of New Albany and Harvest Homecoming Committee decided to shut down the rides early due to safety concerns. There were no injuries, and no weapons were found following the incident, he said.
Harvest Homecoming Chairwoman Courtney Lewis expressed her appreciation for the New Albany Police Department's response during Saturday's incident.
“I think any time you have a large group of people together, there is potential for something to occur [and] we're fortunate enough to have the full support of the New Albany Police Department," she said. "We have a really good relationship with them, we trust them to do what is best in the best interest of public safety. Unfortunately, sometimes people get a little bit unruly. We did what was best for the safety of everybody."
The Harvest Homecoming committee allowed attendees to use their unused ride tickets on Sunday, and those unable to use the ride tickets Sunday can receive a refund this week only from noon to 5 p.m. at the Harvest Homecoming office at 431 Pearl St., according to Harvest Homecoming President-elect Beth White.
One of the major changes to this year's festival was the change in the parade's start time — the event started at 3 p.m. instead of noon. Niemeier said the schedule change was a success, and the parade featured record crowds and participation.
"That was probably one of the best-attended parades I've ever seen," he said. "The attendance was huge. It ended up being a beautiful afternoon, and a lot of folks came down to the karaoke afterwards. I think it pulled some more people into the downtown area, because they're like, it's kind of dinnertime, this thing's over, let's go downtown, because all the restaurants were nice and crowded."
The festival featured more than 30 new booth vendors this year. Lewis said it was a good year for downtown businesses and vendors, and plenty of money was raised by various nonprofits who participated in the festival.
Through a donation from UPS, the Harvest Homecoming gave away more than $15,000 at its Who Wants to Be a College Student event, which was more money than they have previously been able to provide to students, according to Niemeier. The festival's partnership with Samtec, the Floyd County Library and the Carnegie Center for Art & History also allowed for more educational programming at its stage at State and Market streets.
He said they had a large crowd at its new beer festival Saturday, and Thursday's Bourbon on the River event featured more than 300 guests. Friday's riverfront concert was moved inside the tent due to rain, and the attendance was somewhat low due to the weather, he said. He said there was a good crowd at Saturday's riverfront concert, which featured The Wailers, the reggae band once led by Bob Marley, and Katie Toupin, former singer/keyboardist for Houndmouth.
"I think if we didn't have that bigger name on Saturday night with the way it turned out quite chilly with a breeze coming off the river, I don't know if we would have had hardly anybody down on that side, but I think with having the bigger name, that brought some people out," he said.
Lewis was pleased with the response to Saturday's concert.
“We were also able, I think, to bring a lot of love with our performances Saturday night from Katie Toupin and the legendary Wailers, and that environment and that vibe was just so loving and fun and positive," she said. "Overall it was a great year for Harvest Homecoming and, I think, for our community as well.”
