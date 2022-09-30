NEW ALBANY — This year brings the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming to New Albany, and there's been one person that has been involved since the beginning of the festival.
In 1967, Polly Niemeier, at the age of 22, started working with Harvest Homecoming with her husband who was a photographer for the event. Ever since, she has been apart of the festival.
Throughout her time at Harvest Homecoming, she has been the vice president for 10 festivals and has worked the front desk of the organization's office for over 20 years.
“The most important things to me are really two things,” Niemeier said. “The community, it means everything to me, and the other thing is, I have a huge family with Harvest Homecoming.”
Her family has also been apart of Harvest Homecoming since it started. Her husband and son have been president and chairman in past years. Her daughter-in-law is the secretary this year and her grandson has won an award for being the youngest volunteer for the festival.
Niemeier's family has grown through Harvest Homecoming.
“We take care of each other, we care about each other,” Niemeier said. “It is a very close knit group that you would not really realize this bigger group could be as close as we are.”
One of her favorite events from the festivals is being apart of the hot air balloon races. Niemeier was able to fly one herself one year.
Not only has her family grown with Harvest Homecoming, but the festival itself has grown throughout the years. The festival has grown in popularity, but it also evolves each year.
“We've grown because we've learned what works and what doesn't work. What the public wants and what they don't cater to that much,” Niemeier said. “So it's changed based on based on the need. During COVID, we definitely had to change the way we operated, but for the most part, it's a learning process every year.”
This year would have been the 55th Harvest Homecoming, but the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Before she leaves the office for Harvest Homecoming, she has been training people to take over her spot. Niemeier takes care of the office all year. She has to make and answer phone calls and emails as well as take care of the mail.
“I'll never stop being a part of Harvest Homecoming, but I'm trying to train people now to take over the office,” Niemeier said. “Once I have a feeling that it's going to be taken care of, I'll stop working."
The Harvest Homecoming parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown New Albany. Booth Days begin Thursday and last through next weekend.
