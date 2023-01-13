NEW ALBANY — Madeline Fisher, current Miss Harvest Homecoming and 2022 Miss Spirit of Indiana, will host a fundraising event called “Cabaret for a Cause” Sunday Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at New Albany High School.
Money raised from the event will go toward the Educational Theater Association’s program called “Send a Troupe.” The program collects money to send a school to the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University.
“It’s a really great networking place,” Fisher said. “It gives them the tools that they need to be successful young performers and technicians.”
The cabaret will be a concert of local singers and dancers performing to support the program.
“I’m going to be interviewing the people before and after their performances so they can share their story,” Fisher said. “A lot of the people are students who participated in theater or had some uplifting experience through the performing arts.”
To attend the concert donations of any amount must be made. To donate, go to https://account.venmo.com/u/madeline_fisher03 or contact Fisher at fishermf@uindy.edu to discuss other ways to donate.
“My goal is around $2,000 because I know that’ll pay for a student’s fees to attend (the International Thespian Festival),” Fisher said. “If that is provided in the form of a grant, $2,000 for a theater program can help out a lot with updating textbooks and resources in the classroom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.