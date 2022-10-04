Harvest Homecoming schedule of events, Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Samtec Cares Family Stage will be the location of performances by area groups through Sunday. The Samtec Cares Family Stage is at State and Market Streets.
Thursday, Oct. 6
• Crafts & Food Booths, Noon — 9 p.m.
• Ecumenical Church Service, Noon at Samtec Cares Family Stage, presented by various community churches, all are welcome.
• A Haunting at the Grand, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Grab your ticket and popcorn and dare to take a thrilling stroll through The Grand's Haunted Theatre. Tickets are $20 per person.
Friday, Oct. 7
• Craft & Food Booths, 9 a.m. — 10 p.m.
• Corn Hole Tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 809 East Main Street. Adult Corn Hole Tournament (ages 18 & older). 1st place — $850 cash prize; 2nd place — $400 cash prize; 3rd place — $250 cash prize
• Family Movie Night on the Riverfront: Grab your blankets, chairs and the whole family for our kid-friendly movie night at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater. This is a free event. Popcorn provided. Coco starts at 6:30 p.m.; Hocus Pocus at 8:35 p.m.
• The Haunting at the Grand, 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
• Craft & Food Booths, 9 a.m. — 10 p.m.
• Harvest Homecoming Car & Bike Show: Registration 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. with awards presentation 3 p.m. at New Albany Riverfront. Admission: $20 per car. Enter at West 10th & Main. For more information, call Kevin Bostock at 502-664-1952 or Rodney Riley at 502-664-5634.
• Big Wheel Race: Registration Time: 9:15 a.m. Start Time is 10 a.m. at Samtec Cares Family Stage, Market and State Streets. For ages 3 to 8. Bring your own Big Wheel (All direct pedal to Big Wheel drive, no chains or other type of mechanism accepted, no Razors, must have a front pedal attached to wheel and stationary back pedals.)
• Baby Crawl: Registration: 9:15 a.m. Event Time: 10 a.m. at Samtec Cares Family Stage at Market and State Streets. Eligible babies between 6 and 13 months (no walking babies). Trophies and ribbons will be awarded. For more information call Cris McDowell at (502) 468-3664.
• Children’s Tractor Pull: Registration Time: 11 a.m. Start Time: 11:30 a.m. at Samtec Cares Family Stage, Market and State Streets. For children 30-90 pounds. Ages up to and including 12-year-olds.
• Costume Contest: Registration: 9:15 a.m. Contest: 10 a.m. at Samtec Cares Family Stage at Market & State Street. Free for all ages. Judging categories 0-2 years; 2-4 years; 5-9 years, 9-13 years; 14 and older; groups; overall winners will be announced at the end of contest. For more information, call Christen Rasmussen 502-550-8414.
• Kids’ Day in the Park: Time: 1— 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, Spring & Pearl St. Free Admission. Hands-on activities, displays, and interaction for kids through the 6th grade. Must be accompanied by an adult.
• Pageants: Location: Samtec Cares Family Stage at State and Market Street: Bring your contestant, along with the registration form (www. harvesthomecoming.com/applications) and $20 fee to stage at State and Market at their designated registration time. Registration at 1 p.m. Petite Little & Little Master (ages 3-5). Registration at 1:30 p.m. Little Miss (ages 6-8). Registration at 2 p.m. Little Miss Pre-teen (ages 9-11)
• Saturday Night on the River, 5 — 11 p.m. No cover charge: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Jake & Elwood and the boys; 6:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. — Nervous Wreck; 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. — The Swerve; 9:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Juice Box Heroes
• Home Decorating Contest: Entry deadline is Oct. 8 at noon. Judging on Oct. 8. Open to all homes in Floyd County; must be owned or rented by the person entering the contest. An apartment building will be a single entry. Judged on originality, use of color, Roaring Twenties theme and overall appearance. Plaques and prizes awarded for first, second and third place
• The Haunting at the Grand, 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
• Inclusion time, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Craft & Food Booths
We invite those with aversion to crowds or mobility limitations to enjoy Booth Days in a less crowded, calmer environment.
• Craft & Food Booths, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.
• Closing Ceremonies and prize drawings, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.