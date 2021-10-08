The 2021 Harvest Homecoming is moving full-speed in downtown New Albany as festival-goers fill the streets to see the booths, enjoy the food, be entertained and compete for various prizes. The festival formally ends with Closing Ceremonies and Prize Drawings at 4 p.m. on the Samtec Cares Family Stage at State and Market streets.
Harvest Homecoming's momentum still building
In today's top headlines we have a look at some Harvest Homecoming activities, as well as other events happening around Southern Indiana this weekend.
