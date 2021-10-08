The 2021 Harvest Homecoming is moving full-speed in downtown New Albany as festival-goers fill the streets to see the booths, enjoy the food, be entertained and compete for various prizes. The festival formally ends with Closing Ceremonies and Prize Drawings at 4 p.m. on the Samtec Cares Family Stage at State and Market streets.

Nancy Deweese and Delilah Stappe of Louisville throw their hands in the air during their ride on the “Meteor” at Harvest Homecoming Friday morning.
Pearl Street filled up early Friday morning with Harvest Homecoming festival-goers. Weather was a mixed bag early with clouds, sunshine and rain. It didn’t seem to dampen spirits, however.
Ian Rasmussen, 5, takes part in the Madcap Puppet show at the Samtec Cares Family Stage Friday.
Dave Runnion, Louisville, tends to pork chops for the Friday lunch crowd at Harvest Homecoming. He is part of the Bert’s Kitchen food booth — a regular at the annual event.

