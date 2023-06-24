Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Saturday, June 24 for the following counties...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. Dubois Perry Orange Crawford Washington Harrison Scott Clark Floyd Jefferson Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For more information, visit the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.