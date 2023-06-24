INDIANAPOLIS — The marchers with the white supremacist hate group Patriot Front were hard to ignore.
About 75 masked members, uniformed in khaki pants and blue shirts, paraded through downtown Indianapolis in September. Snare drums echoed loudly against the skyscrapers, setting the pace for the group loosely organized into lined ranks.
Members in the front and rear carried flags reading “Reclaim America,” a veiled racist slogan highlighting the whites-only ideology espoused in their manifesto.
The demonstration gained national attention and drew immediate condemnation from civil-rights leaders and Democratic officials such as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.
“Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” he said in a statement following the event. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of our community.”
But those values are changing for some Hoosiers.
The Patriot Front rally marked the state’s most high-profile hate-group incident last year, but it was just one in a major spike in lesser-known events across the state.
Last year saw nearly 160 reported occurrences of antisemitism and white supremacy — nearly double from 2021 and up more than 600% since 2017, according to data compiled by the Anti-Defamation League, a global anti-hate group.
Incidents included a person wearing a Nazi uniform praising Hitler at a workplace in Michigan City, and a Jewish community center in Indianapolis receiving two bomb threats in a week claiming the explosions would “kill you all.”
The increase comes at the same time more hate groups are sprouting up across the state, including white nationalists in small towns such as Floyds Knob in southern Indiana and anti-government groups in larger cities such as Kokomo and Logansport.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil-rights organization, reported 29 hate groups last year. That’s the highest since 2017 and the second most since the nonprofit began tracking those groups in 2000.
HATE GOES MAINSTREAM
It’s an alarming trend, but it’s not a surprising one in Indiana, according to David Goldenberg, the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest regional director.
In the 1920s, the state had the largest Ku Klux Klan organization in the country that included the governor, half the state legislators and an estimated 30% of all native-born white men in the state.
Today, biased rhetoric casually employed by some far-right Republicans is again encouraging hate speech across Indiana, Goldenberg argued. Extremist politics and social-media-fueled propaganda have shouldered their way into the American mainstream and are now commonplace.
“We’re seeing politicians say things that would previously have disqualified them from office now giving them a five-to-10-point jump in the polls,” he said.
That’s led to a surge in online activity that allows anyone slightly sympathetic to hate groups to easily become indoctrinated by far-right ideology, Goldenberg explained.
“Long gone are those days where you have to find a meeting in the darkness of the night to be exposed to extremists,” he said. “You just pick up your phone, and you are connected to them in Indiana and across the globe.”
Now, that open intolerance espoused on some conservative news sites and other far-right media is what many Americas accept as normal political discourse, argued Danny Carroll, an adjunct professor at Indiana University’s School of Social Work. Carroll has researched how people have escaped from extremist ideologies.
“There’s always been a line of demarcation between the GOP and far-right extremist groups,” he said. “There used to be a time when everyone agreed that a Nazi was bad. Now, that line is sort of blurred, if not gone.”
‘A DANGEROUS MESSAGE’
Even as hate incidents climb and extremist rhetoric becomes routine, Hoosier lawmakers have declined to approve legislation that would remove Indiana from the list of just four states without a hate crime law.
The GOP-controlled statehouse passed legislation in 2019 that allows judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.
However, the law doesn’t list the protected categories. Instead, it refers to the state’s bias crime reporting statute that mentions color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation. Age, sex and gender identity are not explicitly included.
The legislation received fierce pushback from anti-hate groups and Democratic legislators for its vague language and failure to list specific categories.
Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People still don’t include Indiana on their lists of states that have hate crime bills.
With legislation outlining only slap-on-the-wrist consequences for offenders, the state is sending a message to Hoosiers that discrimination and bias against the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups is acceptable, according to state Sen. Rodney Pol.
“We see this increase in hate groups and these hateful acts, but there’s not enough deterrents coming from the legislature to curb some of this stuff that’s happening,” said the Democrat from Chesterton.
Recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed by Republican lawmakers, such as the bans on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and transgender girls playing girls sports, has only further emboldened hate groups to act out, Pol noted.
A case in point: the municipal complex sign in downtown Chesterton was defaced in June with a death threat against the gay community.
“This legislation is giving these folks the idea that the state government is behind their hate,” Pol said. “I think that becomes a very dangerous message coming out of the Statehouse.”
Republican lawmakers argued the ban on gender-affirming care for minors stops treatments they say are unproven and life-altering — claims challenged by hospitals and healthcare providers.
A federal judge in June blocked much of the legislation, saying opponents had shown “some likelihood of success” in arguments that it was unconstitutional.
‘THE WRONG WAY’
Even as the number of hate incidents rise, the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate crimes has decreased.
That’s because 2021 marked the first year the FBI switched to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) to receive crime data, including hate crimes, from states. The system provides more detailed data and a better overall picture of hate crimes, but reporting is voluntary.
The switch has rendered hate crime reporting incomplete. In 2020, 93% of agencies reported those crime statistics to the FBI. In 2021, that number plummeted to 65%, according to U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.
“We cannot be effective in prevention and prosecution of hate crimes without more accurate and comprehensive data collection and reporting,” Gupta said in January at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The federal government defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.
In Indiana, only 58% of law enforcement agencies submitted hate-crime data to the FBI in 2021, leaving an incomplete picture of trends across the state.
That underreporting creates a disconnect as more Hoosiers experience incidents of bias and discrimination, noted Goldenberg with the Anti-Defamation League.
But as hateful rhetoric and incidents of bias become more commonplace in Indiana, even the incomplete picture is unnerving, he said.
“No matter how you count the data, no matter what fits into a particular data set, the trend is going the wrong way,” Goldenberg said. “We know hate is on the rise.”
