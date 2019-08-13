JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville's only homeless shelter will be transitioning to new leadership in the coming months for the first time in nearly 40 years — a move current and future owners say will strengthen the support for homeless and affordable housing in the community.
On Monday, Haven House Services, Inc. signed a letter of intent to sell the shelter to Park Memorial United Methodist Church, and other community partners, over the next 30 to 60 days. Barb Anderson, who opened the shelter in 1985 and has continued to lead it since, will work with Park Memorial and its pastor, the Rev. Jim Moon, over the coming months to ensure the transition is smooth for residents.
Anderson will then focus her efforts more in an advocacy capacity, using her voice at the local, state and national level to champion the rights of homeless people and for improvements in affordable housing.
The catalyst for the change came Thursday, when the shelter received a notice that if $26,000 in outstanding money owed for sewer bills was not paid by Monday, services would be shut off. Monday afternoon, Moon delivered the sewer bill money to the city department, as a down payment to the shelter. The exact selling price has yet to be determined.
