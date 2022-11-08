SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republican incumbent Ed Clere and Republican Scott Hawkins will represent parts of Southern Indiana in the Indiana House of Representatives next year after winning their respective races Tuesday
Hawkins won District 71 with 8,688 votes or 50.10% of votes against incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming who received 8,653 votes or 49.8% of votes.
The next term, starting Jan. 1, will be Hawkins first as the state’s District 71 representative. The district includes Jeffersonville and Utica. Hawkins’ win denied Fleming a third consecutive term.
Hawkins has acted as an at-large Jeffersonville City Council member for nearly eight years, though his Tuesday night win means that he will not finish out the last year of his second term.
The incoming representative is not only known in the community for his role as councilman, but for being a teacher in Jeffersonville for 28 years.
Being an educator means that education and workforce development are issues that Hawkins plans to focus on in the House.
Hawkins said that he is very excited to take on this new position, though it had not completely settled in yet the night of the race. After hearing the results, Hawkins said that all of the people that helped and supported him throughout his campaign were running through his mind.
Hawkins will continue on the school year as a teacher and will re-evaluate next school year if it is fair to the students that he maintains both positions.
Winning against Democrat Keil Roark, Clere received 13,379 votes, or 60.42% of the votes for District 72. Roark’s received 8,763 votes or 39.58%.
District 72 consists of New Albany, Lafayette and the majority of Georgetown.
Clere has spent 14 years as Indiana’s District 72 representative, and he will start his eighth term in 2023.
Though every election is different, Clere said that his sense of gratitude is always the same when he wins.
“It’s very humbling, and I’m grateful for the support I received…You never know how an election will turn out no matter how much you think you know, it’s up to the others, and that’s why it’s such a humbling experience,” he said.
The coming legislative session will involve creating the budget for the next two years, which Clere said will introduce many competing priorities.
Clere has focused on health care and education issues, among others, during his tenure. He has been a member of the Education, Public Policy and Ways and Means committees for several years. Clere took on the role of the chair of the Health and Medicaid Subcommittee of Ways and Means in 2021.
Moving forward, Clere said that many of these focuses and some others will remain the same, particularly health and human services, fiscal matters and issues concerning children, seniors and people with disabilities.
For the budget session in particular, Clere wants to increase the teacher salary minimum and First Steps budget to keep up with inflation.
“The legislature faces a lot of daunting challenges, and I look forward to being a part of the solution,” Clere said.
