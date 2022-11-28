SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republican Scott Hawkins has conceded the District 71 race to the Democratic incumbent, Dr. Rita Fleming, the winner of the Indiana House of Representatives seat.
On Friday, Hawkins posted on his campaign’s Facebook page that he accepts the election results. His concession of the race comes weeks after the election, and it follows a vote canvass that showed that more than 1,700 votes had not been included in initial vote counts.
In the unofficial election results released on Election Day, Nov. 8, the totals showed Hawkins with a 35-vote lead, but during the canvassing process, the Clark County Election Board found that there were discrepancies in the vote tallies, leading the board to continue the canvassing process.
The election board met Nov. 11 for a vote canvass. The updated tallies showed Fleming winning the District 71 race with more than 50% of the vote.
“While I’m still unclear as to how the error occurred, I accept the results,” Hawkins said in the Facebook post. “We fought a long, tough campaign. I have literally [hundreds] of people to thank. It was an exhausting experience, but a a rewarding one, from which I have no regrets.”
The Clark County Election Board, a bi-partisan board made up of Democrat Andrew Steele, Republican Mark Grube and Clark County Clerk Susan Popp, attributed the error in the vote tallies to a memory card not reading properly on election night.
District 71 covers Clarksville, Jeffersonville and a small part of New Albany.
In Clark County, Fleming received 9,156 votes, and Hawkins received 9,000. In Floyd County, Fleming received 146 votes, and Hawkins received 76 votes.
Hawkins’ attorney, Zachary Stewart, said a request for a recount was not filed for the District 71 race, an option that was previously under consideration by the candidate.
In his Facebook post, Hawkins wished Fleming luck as she serves as state representative.
“Inflation, education and workforce development are just a handful of the significant issues faced by our state,” he wrote on Facebook. “Work needs to be done. Results need to be produced — for the benefit of all Hoosiers.”
Hawkins said he looks forward to continuing his work as a member of the Jeffersonville City Council and president of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission. He is also a teacher at Jeffersonville High School.
In Hawkins’ Facebook post, he said “we all need to do better in administrating our elections.”
“Mistakes happen, but we need to have confidence in the integrity of the election process,” he said. “Flawed and then delayed results, even for legitimate reasons, don’t give confidence to the voting public. I hope that we can focus on this process and be better in the future.”
Steele, the chairman of the Clark County Election Board, told the News and Tribune Nov. 18 that the board performed its “regular due diligence” in addressing the discrepancies in the vote totals, and he noted that “every ballot that we’ve received has been properly logged, stored [and] counted.”
Fleming, a retired OB-GYN, will begin her third term as state representative in January.
