CLARK COUNTY — Republican Scott Hawkins has not conceded the District 71 race for the Indiana House of Representatives, and his attorney, Zachary Stewart, said legal options are still being considered.
Last Friday, the Clark County Election Board provided an updated tally of votes after learning that more than 1,700 absentee votes were not included in the initial tallies released on election night. The updated vote totals showed that State Rep. Rita Fleming, the Democratic incumbent, beat Hawkins in District 71 with more than 50% of the vote.
Stewart, an attorney based in Jeffersonville, told the News and Tribune Friday that there is no update at this time regarding what options are being pursued, noting that he was waiting to see the certified election results. He said a recount is one of the options being considered.
After the updated vote tallies were released last week, Hawkins noted that a recount for the District 71 race would be likely. Hawkins did not respond Friday to the News and Tribune's request for comment.
The unofficial vote totals released on election night showed Hawkins in the lead by 35 votes, but the day after, the Clark County Election Board learned that there were discrepancies in the tally due to technological issues, leading to a public meeting last Friday for the election board to continue its canvass of votes.
The board said last week that a memory card with vote totals was not recorded correctly on election night, but Friday’s canvassing accounted for the discrepancies in the vote totals.
The Clark County Election Board is a bipartisan board made up of Democrat Andrew Steele, Republican Mark Grube and Clark County Clerk Susan Popp. The board met again Friday to review provisional ballots.
The Clark County Election Board’s final documentation of votes is due to the state by noon Monday for certification. Steele, the chairman of the election board, said “every ballot that we’ve received has been properly logged, stored [and] counted.”
Nine ballots were accepted during the review of provisionals. The provisional ballots include ballots for voters whose eligibility cannot be proved by election workers on Election Day — the ballots are kept separate from others in the precinct and are reviewed 10 days after the Election Day by the election board.
If the election board determines that the voter who cast the provisional ballot is eligible to vote, the ballot is included in the official vote totals.
The board accepted six provisional ballots out of the 30 reviewed. During the provisional review, the board also accepted three ballots from U.S. citizens who are abroad, including two members of the armed forces serving overseas.
The provisional ballots included two votes for Hawkins and three for Fleming, according to Steele. With the addition of the provisionals, this would give Fleming a lead of 158 votes in Clark County.
Grube said he believes “every vote has been counted.”
Steele said he “hated that we had a technical problem,” but he notes that the board “found it doing our regular due diligence.”
He described the process involved in last week’s canvassing of votes to account for the discrepancies:
“We only ran the data cards for the information that didn’t read, and to double check our work, we ran those through two separate times to make sure we didn’t have a mistake or a technical problem,” Steele said.
