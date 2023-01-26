Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Jeffersonville High School teacher and local business owner Scott Hawkins announced his bid for re-election to one of three at-large seats on the Jeffersonville City Council.
“Anyone can see the City of Jeffersonville has made huge improvements in the last few years,” Hawkins said. “With the leadership of Mayor Mike Moore and a strong city council, we’ve added thousands of good-paying jobs, transformed our downtown and commercial corridors, and improved quality of life in a way that’s made Jeffersonville the place to live, work, and raise a family in Southern Indiana.”
"We’ve accomplished so much while I’ve served on council: passed huge funding increases for public safety, added top-notch parks, and created an environment that has attracted hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs, without raising taxes and keeping budgets balanced," Hawkins said.
Hawkins continued, “Jeffersonville is a city on the move. We need leaders with the right experience to build on the sound foundation we have laid. Inflation, neighborhood integrity, JeffBoat development, and so many large projects and challenges will need to be addressed moving forward. I look forward to applying my experience on the council and in our community to further improve our city while supporting the unique neighborhoods that make Jeffersonville our home."
Hawkins has served on the council since 2016, first representing District 6 and then all of Jeffersonville in an at-large seat since 2020. He has served on the Jeffersonville Economic Redevelopment Commission since 2018 and was elected its president in 2020. Hawkins was the Republican nominee for Indiana State Representative District 71 in 2022. Scott Hawkins has taught US Government and history at Jeffersonville High School for more than 25 years. He, his wife, Kimberly Sanders Hawkins, and their business partners have run a local small business for more than 20 years.
