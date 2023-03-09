NEW ALBANY — An experiment designed by New Albany middle school students will soon be launched into space.
A group of students at Hazelwood Middle School was selected last year to send their science experiment to the International Space Station, and the launch is expected to take place next week.
Last March, a nonprofit called Higher Orbits brought its Go For Launch! program to the New Albany middle school. The three-day event allowed fifth and sixth-grade students to come up with experiments, learn about STEM concepts and meet retired NASA astronaut Don Thomas.
Hazelwood’s “Team Space Worms” was the winner of last year’s Go For Launch! event at Hazelwood, which featured various groups of students from the school’s high-ability program. The group consists of students Savannah Senopole, Brooks Lozier, Ryan Szymansky, Dylan Blair and Olivia Quillo, who designed an experiment to study the life cycle of a hornworm in microgravity on the International Space Station.
After the group of students designed the experiment, it was developed by Space Tango, a company that manufactures health and technology products for microgravity environments. The experiment is expected to launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida next Wednesday on SpaceX-27.
Lozier said the project aims to study how microgravity affects the metamorphosis of a hornworm into a moth.
“So there’s a tissue-sized little box, and we have a branch in there, some netting, some food and a hose that turns off and on that’s like rain, and we’re going to see if it turns into a moth in microgravity,” he said.
He is excited that Hazelwood was the first middle school selected to participate in the national Go For Launch! program, which usually focuses on high school students.
“It’s pretty cool that a project that a bunch of middle schoolers made is going to the Space Station and going on a SpaceX flight,” Lozier said.
Lozier and Syzmansky are both planning to watch the launch in-person in Florida next week, and the others plan to watch a recording of the launch. The launch has been rescheduled multiple times.
Senopole said the project was an “out-of-this-world experience.”
“It was really cool to meet the astronaut and all the people — they taught us a lot of new things that we didn’t know before, and it kind of caught my interest,” she said. “I’ve always been into science, but it kind of made me more interested in like planets, our galaxy and stuff like that.”
She is excited to watch the launch and the recordings of their experiment. The space worms experiment is expected to last about a month, which covers the hornworms’ typical lifespan.
“I’m looking forward to actually getting the recordings of inside the box to see what actually happens,” Senopole said. “And just to see the rocket launch and be able to think, something that we made is inside of that rocket.”
Senopole also designed a patch that will be worn by astronauts on the upcoming launch. The design features an astronaut with the Sherman Minton Bridge and the Ohio River in the background.
“I spent a lot of time on it trying to find different ideas that some people maybe wouldn’t have thought of and different ideas that represented our school and our area,” she said. “It’s super cool to find out that astronauts are actually going to be wearing it in space.”
Quillo said she “didn’t really think that much into it at first” when the program began, but the project became bigger than she realized.
“I just thought it was a small project that we weren’t really going to do anything with, but then we got chosen and we started doing all this stuff, and I thought it was really cool,” she said. “I’m not usually into this stuff, but it really got me more into space and stuff, so I thought that was cool.”
Blair said when he first started the Go For Launch! program last March, he was excited to get a break from his regular classes, and he became more and more engaged as the event went on.
“I was ready to not have to do work, and then after that, we started doing experiments, and listening to the space stuff, it was pretty interesting,” he said. “I think it was pretty cool that our school was chosen for this instead of a bunch of other schools that could have been chosen.”
Syzmansky said he enjoyed coming up with an idea that “nobody had ever done before” for their experiment.
Hazelwood Principal Jessica Waters said she is impressed with the creativity displayed by the students who participated in the Go For Launch! program.
“I went up there all three days to listen to what was going on and to see all the different projects, and every student that was a part of it was very creative,” she said. “I was very impressed. I think sometimes you don’t know what your children can do until you just give them a little bit of parameters, and then they blow your mind. They’re awesome.”
Thomas, the astronaut who visited Hazelwood last year, described the importance of programs such as Go For Launch! for students in a February news release from Higher Orbits.
“Programs like Go For Launch! are great ways to get young students interested in future careers in math, science, and engineering, and I’m hopeful one of our Team Space Worms students were inspired enough to help join our space program in the future,” he said in the release. “How cool would that be to have the first human on Mars come from New Albany.”
Steven Collicott of Purdue University’s zero-gravity flight experiment program helped bring the program to Hazelwood last year through grant funding.
Michelle Lucas, founder and CEO of Higher Orbits, described it as an “honor to work with the out-of-this-world students at Hazelwood” last year. The local experiment is one of 17 student experiments to be sent to space through the Go For Launch! program since its inception.
“We are thrilled for Team Space Worms and grateful that they were able to have this research opportunity thanks to Dr. Collicott and Purdue Zero-Gravity Programs,” Lucas said in a news release.
