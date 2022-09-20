The Indiana Health Care Foundation has announced the winners of its Spring 2022 long-term care scholarship cycle. During this cycle, the foundation awarded nine scholarships totaling over $23,000 to assist Hoosiers who want to advance their health care education and work in long-term care.
“IHCF is committed to supporting highly trained clinical and administrative health care workers who are on the front lines of skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities, ensuring that Indiana’s seniors and the chronically ill are receiving the best quality of care possible,” said Emily Berger, interim executive director of the foundation.
Now in its 25th year, the foundation has a long history of offering scholarships to those pursuing continuing education and professional development in long-term care. Since it was founded in 1997, the foundation has awarded over $500,000 to Indiana’s skilled nursing facility and assisted-living community workforce.
Scholarship applications are evaluated by members of the scholarship committee based on the applicant’s health care experience, scholastic record of achievement, recommendations from colleagues and educators, as well as stated career goals in long-term care.
This year’s scholarships were made possible through generous support from corporate donors including American Senior Communities, TLC Management, and Success Development, inc, as well as individual donors and participants in the foundation's annual golf outing.
The Spring 2022 scholarship recipients include:
Nursing Scholarship Recipients — This scholarship is available to individuals pursuing educational training for LPN/RN (PN/Associate/Bachelor) degrees.
• Kristi Winner, Hillcrest Village, Jeffersonville — $4,000
Health Facility Administrator/Residential Care Administrator Scholarship Recipient: This scholarship is available to individuals studying to become a licensed Health Facility or Residential Care Administrator.
• Stephanie Tindle, Clark Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, Clarksville —$3,995
Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund Recipient: This inaugural scholarship is available to a nurse attending an LPN or ASN nursing program and is made possible through generous support from donors to the Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund. Joan Herrin Estes was a nurse, a highly regarded long-term care consultant, and a long-time mentor to long term-care employees throughout the Hoosier state.
• Kristi Winner, Hillcrest Village, Jeffersonville — $1,500.
Winner, a current student in Galen College of Nursing's LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge program, was recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship on Friday, Sept. 16th at Hillcrest Village in Jeffersonville.
“IHCF is very proud to present this inaugural scholarship from our first education offering in memoriam to a great nurse leader who was instrumental in promoting education and career ladders in long-term care,” said Shelia Guenin, board member. “Joan Herrin Estes was a wonderful mentor to many certified nursing assistants, nurses, and health facility administrators and encouraged numerous quality care initiatives.”
Winner started her career in long-term care as a CNA 11 years ago after witnessing first-hand the care and compassion shown by health care providers to her grandfather during his time in hospice. After six years in a CNA role, she graduated from Ivy Tech Community College with her license in practical nursing and has spent almost seven years supporting residents in dementia care and rehab units, while also pursuing her certification in wound care management.
“Nursing was much more than a job to our mom,” said Julie Herrin Muncy, daughter of Joan Herrin Estes. “It was a career that she held a lifetime of passion for and was always an advocate for education and training. We are honored to have Kristi as the first recipient of the Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship. We will be cheering her on from the sidelines as she works toward the next step in her education.”
The Foundation will launch its Fall 2022 Scholarship Cycle at the end of September. More information is available at https://www.indianahealthcarefoundation.org/scholarships.
