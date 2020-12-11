JEFFERSONVILLE — Long-standing health inequities affecting low-income communities and communities of color are being exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, COPD and high blood pressure, which disproportionately affect communities of color and poor communities, are exacerbated by both the COVID-19 Virus and its treatment. The lungs are the target of the virus, so people with COPD are at great risk if they contract coronavirus disease. Additionally, current COVID-19 treatments are known to raise blood glucose levels and blood pressure so people with diabetes or high blood pressure who contract the virus face extraordinary risks.
Low-income individuals and people of color often have jobs that put them at high risk of contracting the virus. For instance, people employed in retail, the service industry, the hospitality industry, or other hands-on professions cannot work from home and come in contact with dozens (maybe hundreds) of people each day. So, it is not surprising that African Americans are 40% more likely be infected by the virus and Latinx persons are 70% more likely to be infected than their white counterparts. African Americans and Latinx persons are about four times more likely to be hospitalized for coronavirus disease than are white people and are about three times more likely to die from it.
Since low-income communities and communities of color may have limited access to health care, they may not be availing themselves of COVID-19 testing. Also, many are skeptical of governmental health outreach efforts due to a long, dark history of deception and misuse.
Still, testing is important in reigning in the raging coronavirus and in reducing its disproportionate effect on communities of color and on low-income communities. Chris Carruthers, a 27-year-old African American male, got tested and was glad to find out he did not have coronavirus. “I felt really bad,” Chris says, “and had symptoms which were consistent with what I had been told COVID felt like. Having the swab pushed up my nose was not pleasant, but it was tolerable and it was a relief to find out I had a bad case of the flu and not COVID. I am glad I got tested.”
Alma Rodriguez, a young mother of three, also stepped up and got tested last May. “One of my uncles and one of my cousins had tested positive,” Alma remembers, “so I got tested to make sure I was OK. I didn’t want to endanger my kids or other family members and it gave me peace of mind to get the negative test results. My uncle and cousin are just fine now, but we are still being very careful.”
Pamela Clark, the director of CASI’s Minority Health Initiative, encourages everybody to follow the example set by Alma and Chris and get tested. “Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through education, advocacy, and quality health care services for racial and ethnic minorities in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties,” Clark said. “We also conduct research and training and maintain a broad-based community network of partners. Communities of color lag behind other communities when it comes to getting tested for COVID-19 and we want to change that.”
To make it easy for other people of color to get tested for COVID-19, the Clark County Health Department has set Saturday, Dec. 19, as its Minority Outreach COVID-19 testing date. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Health Department, 1201 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Everybody is encouraged to make an appointment and get tested. Appointments may be scheduled at https://scheduling.coronoavirus.in.gov/Home/LocationSelection or by calling the Clark County Health Department at 812-283-2747.
More information is also available at 812-288-6451, ext. 2135 or at pclark@casi1.org.
